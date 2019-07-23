KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala Issue : “Left Front is not against the devotees”,says Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Jul 23, 2019, 11:37 am IST
Less than a minute

Talking to reporters CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that “There was a misunderstanding amongst the people on the Supreme Court verdict permitting women entry in Sabarimala.We will go ahead correcting mistakes on it. We understood this after interacting with people during party’s house visiting campaign”.

The sentiments of the people should have been understood earlier,he added.

In the first phase, all political parties welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on women entry. Some political parties later changed their stand. There has been criticism from some quarters that the government was not able to take that stand. The government’s only practical step was to implement the Supreme Court verdict. There were limitations on rest of the things. The Left Front is not against the devotees, he said.

CPM leader P Rajeev said during house visit that some thought that the Left Front Government decided to permit women to enter Sabarimala and many from them does not know that Supreme Court ruling is there. Some showed some WhatsApp messages circulated as Left Front trying to undermine faith. Now when people hear the statements of the union ministers, they understand everything.

Tags

Related Articles

13 Congress, 3 JDS MLAs set to resign from Karnataka Assembly

Jul 6, 2019, 02:18 pm IST

SpaceX launches 60 Starlink Satellites on Thrice-Flown Rocket

May 24, 2019, 09:54 am IST

Nirmala Sitharaman asks Rahul Gandhi to Meet AK Antony for understanding Rafale deal

Nov 24, 2018, 01:27 pm IST
Breaking News...! Salman Approaches Court

Breaking News…! Salman Approaches Court

Apr 17, 2018, 10:37 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close