Suzuki launches Burgman Street Matte Black colour edition in India : Price and Features

Suzuki India has launched Burgman Street in new Matte Black colour edition in India. Priced at Rs 69,208 (ex-showroom, Delhi), Suzuki Burgman Street is available in Metallic Mat Fibroin Grey, Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Mirage White, in addition to the newly-introduced paint scheme.

Powering Suzuki Burgman Street is a 124 cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 8.7 PS and 10.2 Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a CVT. The scooter gets telescopic suspension at the front and hydraulic type at the rear. There is a disc brake at the front and drum at the rear.

Suzuki Burgman Street gets features like LED headlight and position lights, LED rear combination light, standard body mounted windscreen, flexible foot position and new-lidded front glove box with an optional USB charger. There is a multifunction digital instrument cluster and 21.5-litre under-seat storage. The scooter also comes with one push Easy Start System with central locking and unique safety shutter.