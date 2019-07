In boxing, India’s woman boxer Bhagyabati Kachari has assured a medal by entering into the semifinals of Thailand open boxing tournament in Bangkok. She has entered the semifinals of 75kg category by defeating Vietnam’s Nguyen Huong by 5-0. She has earlier won the gold medal at India Open this year.

In the 69kg category, another Indian boxer Ashish Kumar has entered quarter-final by beating Peter Cetinic of Croatia.