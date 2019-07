Atlast the political drama that was hit the headlines for the last month has come to an end. The JD(S) – Congress alliance government in Karnataka has fallen down as it failed in the trust of vote in the Karnataka assembly.

The BJP has become the single largest party in the assembly with 105 MLA’s. The alliance government could gather only 99 votes only.

The alliance government faced problems as 15 MLA’s resigned from the post making the government into a minority.