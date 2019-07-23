This city to go ‘dry’ for 48 hours: Know the reason

Bengaluru city will be ‘dry’ for the next two days. The pubs, wine shops, bars, and restaurants will be closed for the next 48 hours.

This was announced by the City police commissioner Alok Kumar. He informed that Section 144 for IPC has been imposed in the city from today 6 pm for the next 48 hours. Addition to the prohibitory order all the wine shops, pubs, bars, and restaurants will be closed for the next two days.

Prohibitory order was announced in the Karnataka capital to avoid any unfortunate situation and to keep law and order situation calm as the Congress-JDS government has fallen down.

Earlier many violent clashes between BJP and Congress activist were reported in the city.