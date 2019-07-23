Who is Going to be the Next Indian Cricket Team Coach? These are the Cricketers in Contention

India had a heartbreaking exit from the World cup in the semi-final against Newzealand and although the country can take a lot of pride from its performances, there is a mad cry for a change of coach. (BCCI) has invited fresh applications of interested candidates to apply for the roles of coaching and support staffs, while a 45-day extension was given to Ravi Shastri-led Team India’s coaching staff comprising the likes of Bharat Arun, Sanjay Bangar, and R Sridhar.

So who are the cricketers in contention to be the next coach of India? Here are they:

Virender Sehwag

Sehwag is one of India’s all-time best test openers and while there is no question regarding his exceptional abilities as a player, Sehwag’s casual approach during the selection process had reportedly turned off the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), when he applied for the head coach post in 2017. The fact that he has not coached any international side could work against him.

Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten is perhaps India’s most successful coach. During his tenure, India had scaled many heights including the 2011 World Cup. A lot of Indian players had peaked during the time he was the coach and fans might just love his return to the position. Kirsten has also coached Delhi Daredevils (2014,15) and RCB (2018,19), besides being the coach of South African Cricket team.

Tom Moody

Tom Moody was in contention as possible Indian Cricket team coach before Greg Chappell was preferred over him in 2005. Moody has coached Srilanka, Western Australia(Big Bash League) and two IPL teams- Kings X1 Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Moody has quit SRH and is one of the major contenders for the role.

Mahela Jayawardane

This is perhaps the biggest name in the list since Mahela is one of the all-time greats with over 20000 international runs. He was the batting consultant of England during 2015 UAE tour against Pakistan, he has also been a coach of Mumbai Indians in 2017. His friendship with MI players could be an added asset. Will he make it?

Among these whom do you think should be India’s coach? Do you have another name in your mind? Let us know in the comments.