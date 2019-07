14 die in rain-related incidents

14 people have lost their lives in rain-related accidents in across Uttar Pradesh. As per government officials, 7 people died on Wednesday. Three people died in Aligarh due to wall collapse due to heavy rain. Two people died in Rae Bareli one each in Banda and Mirzapur due to lighning strike.

7 people died on Tuesday. In this six people died to snake bite in various districts. 2 people died in Ballia, one each in Kanpur, Mirzapur, and Ambedkarnagar. And one person died each due to ligthning in Sonabhadra and Jaunpur.