Anita Joseph won a gold medal in world university powerlifting championship

A Malayali girl has bagged a gold medal for India in the World University Powerlifting championship. Anita Joseph won the gold medal in 47-kilo category at the World University Powerlifting Championship held at Estonia. She clinched the gold medal by lifting 335 kilos. India is participating in this tournament for the first time.

Anita has won the gold medal with a state record in the Kerala state powerlifting championship. Anita is the first MSc Chemistry student in the SD college Alappuzha.

Anita has won many titles earlier. She was the sub-junior champion, junior champion, Strong Woman of India in Junior category, runner-up in Strongwoman of India in the senior category.