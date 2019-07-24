BJD secures victory; BJP faces setback in Patkura

The ruling Buju Janata Dal (BJD) has secured victory in the PAtjura assembly seat in Odisha. Sabitri Agarwal of

BJD defeated BJP’s Bijoy Mohapatre by 17,655 votes.

Sabitri Agarwal secured 95,162 votes and Bijoy Mohapatra got only 77507 votes. The Congress party received only 2090 votes.

The BJD candidate Prakash Agarwal was died during election campaign in April and the election for the seat was postponed. By this win, BJD’s total strength in Odisha assembly has reached 113.

The BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra was once a close ally of Biju Patnaik,the Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s father. But Bijoy was expelled from party in 2001 and he formed his own party. Later he joined BJP in 2009.