Bollywood actor shocked being charged Rs.442 for 2 bananas

Jul 24, 2019, 09:34 pm IST
Bollywood actor Rahul Bose has shared his experience of excess pricing of star hotels on social media. The actor who stayed in a five-star hotel in Chandigarh and after his workout in the gym ordered for two bananas. But he was shocked after seeing the bill. Two bananas were priced at 442.50 rupees. He shared the bill on Twitter.many people has retweeted his tweet and commented against the excess pricing.

