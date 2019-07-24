Bollywood actor shocked being charged Rs.442 for 2 bananas

Bollywood actor Rahul Bose has shared his experience of excess pricing of star hotels on social media. The actor who stayed in a five-star hotel in Chandigarh and after his workout in the gym ordered for two bananas. But he was shocked after seeing the bill. Two bananas were priced at 442.50 rupees. He shared the bill on Twitter.many people has retweeted his tweet and commented against the excess pricing.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Rahul ji If you can’t afford five stars don’t stay in them. — Himanshu Jain (@himanshujainon) July 22, 2019

So you chose to stay in the most expensive room category of one of the most expensive hotel chains… And then cry foul for them charging you bananas! How's 25k a night worth when its double the monthly salary of many? They charge because you pay… Simple!! — Dr. Ravi Mehta (@thedrugdoc) July 23, 2019