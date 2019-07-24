CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Bollywood filmmaker Karan johar acquires ‘Dear Comrade’s’ remake right even before a theatrical release

Jul 24, 2019, 11:11 pm IST
Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has acquired the remake right of Telugu film starring Vijay Devarakonda ‘Dear Comrade’ even before it’s a theatrical release. Karan informed this news through his Twitter. He saw the film in a special screening. ‘Dear Comrade’ will be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu languages on July 26. The film directed by Bharat Karma has Rashmika Mandana as the heroine.

This is the second film of Vijay Devarakonda which is remade in Hindi. Earlier ‘Arjun Reddy’ was remade in Hindi as ‘Kabir Singh’.

