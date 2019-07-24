Bollywood filmmaker Karan johar acquires ‘Dear Comrade’s’ remake right even before a theatrical release

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has acquired the remake right of Telugu film starring Vijay Devarakonda ‘Dear Comrade’ even before it’s a theatrical release. Karan informed this news through his Twitter. He saw the film in a special screening. ‘Dear Comrade’ will be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu languages on July 26. The film directed by Bharat Karma has Rashmika Mandana as the heroine.

Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes On point debut direction by @bharatkamma @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika well done @MythriOfficial ! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film pic.twitter.com/IRZJ7fTZ9L — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 23, 2019

This is the second film of Vijay Devarakonda which is remade in Hindi. Earlier ‘Arjun Reddy’ was remade in Hindi as ‘Kabir Singh’.