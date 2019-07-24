Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold, Silver price resume the upward journey

Jul 24, 2019, 06:26 pm IST
In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver resumed their upward journey.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at a higher price of $1,425.40 per ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity has surged by Rs. 150 each to rs> 35,870 and Rs.35,700 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also rose by Rs.100 to Rs. 27,500 per 8 gram.

In the international market, the price of silver was $16.58 per ounce. In India, the price of silver surged by Rs.350 to Rs.42,300 a kilo. The weekly based delivery of silver was rose by Rs.511 to Rs.41,546 a kilo. The price of silver coins was also rose by Rs.1000 to reach at Rs.85,000 for buying and Rs.86,000 for selling.

