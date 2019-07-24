“Democracy, honesty, people of Karnataka lost” : Rahul Gandhi after Kumaraswamy govt falls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the BJP after HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka collapsed on Monday night capping a 14-month long turbulent tenure, losing a vote of confidence in the Assembly, setting the stage for the BJP’s return to power in the southern state.

Gandhi alleged that from its first day, the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka was a target for “vested interests”. He lamented that “democracy, honesty & the people of Karnataka lost.”

“From its first day, the Cong-JDS alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests, both within & outside, who saw the alliance as a threat & an obstacle in their path to power. Their greed won today. Democracy, honesty & the people of Karnataka lost, Gandhi tweeted hours after the Congress-JDS coalition government failed to prove majority in the floor test.

From its first day, the Cong-JDS alliance in Karnataka was a target for vested interests, both within & outside, who saw the alliance as a threat & an obstacle in their path to power. Their greed won today. Democracy, honesty & the people of Karnataka lost. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2019

His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also targeted the BJP, saying “one day the BJP will discover that everything cannot be bought, everyone cannot be bullied and every lie is eventually exposed.”