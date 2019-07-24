Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka gets trolled for spelling mistake

Social media trolls Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump for a speeling mistake.

Ivanka who tweeted yesterday congratulating Boris Johnson for becoming England’s new Prime Minister. But Ivanka wore ‘United Kingston’ instead of ‘United Kingdom’. After being trolled in social media Ivanka deleted her post and come with a new one congratulating the English leader.

The internet never forgets. Is the United Kingston next to Whales? pic.twitter.com/6IAtq7vBmN — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 23, 2019