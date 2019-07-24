Latest NewsIndia

Govt passes bill to raise OBC quota to 27%

Jul 24, 2019, 07:45 am IST
Less than a minute

Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a Bill increasing reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. The 13 per cent more reservation for OBCs coupled with the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections in government jobs takes the quantum of reservation in the Congress-ruled state to 73 per cent.

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes get 16 and 20 per cent reservation, respectively, in the state.

Cabinet Minister Govind Singh, who holds the general administration portfolio, said the passage of the Madhya Pradesh Lok Seva (Anusuchit Jatiyon, Anusuchit Jan Jatiyon aur Anya Pichhade Vargon ke Liye Arakshan) Amendment Bill, 2019, will ensure that the needy get their due.

Responding to the debate, the minister said the government will try to fill up posts lying vacant for years in the government and corporations. He said the government will study reservation given by some states to the extremely backward castes (EBCs).

Tags

Related Articles

Nuts over Nutella, changes upset and angers consumers

Nov 9, 2017, 03:39 pm IST
Indira Gandhi

PM Modi backs Jaitley’s comparison of Indira Gandhi to Hitler

Jun 26, 2018, 06:29 am IST

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

Jun 27, 2019, 04:47 pm IST

Apex courts directs Madras High Court to decide plea against TikTok ban on April 24

Apr 22, 2019, 12:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close