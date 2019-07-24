Govt passes bill to raise OBC quota to 27%

Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a Bill increasing reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 14 per cent to 27 per cent. The 13 per cent more reservation for OBCs coupled with the 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections in government jobs takes the quantum of reservation in the Congress-ruled state to 73 per cent.

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes get 16 and 20 per cent reservation, respectively, in the state.

Cabinet Minister Govind Singh, who holds the general administration portfolio, said the passage of the Madhya Pradesh Lok Seva (Anusuchit Jatiyon, Anusuchit Jan Jatiyon aur Anya Pichhade Vargon ke Liye Arakshan) Amendment Bill, 2019, will ensure that the needy get their due.

Responding to the debate, the minister said the government will try to fill up posts lying vacant for years in the government and corporations. He said the government will study reservation given by some states to the extremely backward castes (EBCs).