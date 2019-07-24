Imran Khan Admits the Presence of these Many Militant Groups in Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently on his maiden visit to the US and has already made quite a few headlines for a number of reasons. In the latest incident, Imran has shocked a few with his honest admission about the presence of militant groups in Pakistan. He said that the previous governments had lied to the US and there were about 40 Militant groups operating in Pakistan.

We were fighting the US war on terror. Pakistan has nothing to do with 9/11. Al-Qaeda was in Afghanistan. There were no militant Taliban in Pakistan. But we joined the US war. Unfortunately, when things went wrong, where I blame my government, we did not tell the US exactly the truth on the ground. There were 40 different militant groups operating within Pakistan. So Pakistan went through a period where people like us were worried whether we could survive it. So while the US expected us to do more and help the US win the war, Pakistan at that time was fighting for its own existence” he said.

The Pakistani P.M stressed on the importance of meeting world leaders like Trump.