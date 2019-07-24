Latest NewsInternational

Imran Khan Blames Indian Security Forces For Pulwama Attack

Jul 24, 2019, 09:39 am IST
Pakistan continues to deny any involvement in the Pulwama attack as in yet another incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the US said that Pakistan has nothing to do with the Pulwama attack that happened on February this year. He alleged that the whole attack was the work of a Kashmiri boy radicalised by the security forces.

This whole thing, Pulwama, what happened in February last year, it was clearly an indigenous thing. It was a Kashmiri boy radicalised by the brutality of the security forces. He blew himself up. But because this group (Jaish-e-Mohammad) claimed responsibility which was in India as well, Jaish-e-Mohammad was operating in India, Pakistan suddenly came into the limelight.” said Imran khan(as quoted by a national media).

Following the Pulwama attack, India had carried out Balakot airstrikes where IAF pilots crossed LOC and destroyed the terror camps on the other side.

