India Rejects Trump’s Claim on Kashmir, But Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah Welcome American Intervention!

US President Donald Trump had offered to be the “mediator” between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and his statement had snowballed into a controversy. India was quick to respond to Trump’s claim as Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar made it clear that no such request was ever made by India.

Later, US Congressman Brad Sherman apologized to Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh V Shringla, over President Donald Trump’s Kashmir claim. He said that everyone knows Modi would never say such a thing and that Trump’s statement was amateurish and delusional.

We all thought the clarification would clear the doubt on the issue, but even after India making it abundantly clear that no such request was made, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti seems to have fallen in love with the idea of an American intervention.

Abdullah welcomed US mediation between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and congratulated Modi for the same.

It is a matter of happiness that when PM Modi talked to Trump he had told him that Kashmir issue is complex & if there can be some help it would be good. I congratulate Modi Ji, he too wants to use everything to solve this issue that is creating tensions between India & Pakistan” he said.

Mehboba Mufti sounded a little skeptical about America’s dubious records in mediation but still loved the idea of a US mediation.

Despite GOI refuting the idea of third party mediation on J&K, the disclosure made by Trump marks a huge policy shift. Even though the USA doesn’t hold a great record in resolving protracted conflicts, hope both countries seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue” she wrote on Twitter.

Even after India has rejected the claim that we requested the US to intervene into Kashmir issue, a section of political leaders is using that claim to target the Central government. The Shimla agreement between Indian and Pakistan clearly states that all differences between the two countries are bilateral, and hence there is no scope for any third-party mediation or arbitration.