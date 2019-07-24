Latest NewsSports

Japan Open Badminton: P.V.Sindhu enter pre-quarterfinals; Pranoy beats Srikanth

Jul 24, 2019, 04:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Badminton, India’s ace player P.V.Sindhu has entered the pre-quarterfinals of Japan Open Badminton tournament. Sindhu who lost the title clash at Indonesia Open in the last week defeated Yue Han by 21-9,21-17. She will face Japan player Aya Ohori in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the men’s singles, India’s H.S.Pranoy beat his compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the first -round. Pranoy beat Srikanth by 13-21,21-11,22-20. Another Indian player Sammer Verma also ended his fight in the first-round against Denmark’s Anders Antonsen. Anders Antonsen defeated Verma by 17-21,12-21.

Tags

Related Articles

A historical gain for BJP in Jammu & Kashmir Upper House

Nov 12, 2017, 02:53 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi

Modi will also waive remaining loan of select industrialists: Rahul

Nov 16, 2018, 09:50 pm IST

Orthodox church announcing support for Veena George: District Collector submitted report

May 10, 2019, 08:22 pm IST

Trump nominates US diplomat as head of World Bank

Feb 7, 2019, 08:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close