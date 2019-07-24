Japan Open Badminton: P.V.Sindhu enter pre-quarterfinals; Pranoy beats Srikanth

In Badminton, India’s ace player P.V.Sindhu has entered the pre-quarterfinals of Japan Open Badminton tournament. Sindhu who lost the title clash at Indonesia Open in the last week defeated Yue Han by 21-9,21-17. She will face Japan player Aya Ohori in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the men’s singles, India’s H.S.Pranoy beat his compatriot Kidambi Srikanth in the first -round. Pranoy beat Srikanth by 13-21,21-11,22-20. Another Indian player Sammer Verma also ended his fight in the first-round against Denmark’s Anders Antonsen. Anders Antonsen defeated Verma by 17-21,12-21.