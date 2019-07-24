‘Kerala Messi’: World footballers congratulate Malayali boy Maharuf: Video

The Malayali boy from Kasaragod, Maharuf has grabbed the attention of world footballers and football lovers by his awesome talent. The 13-year old boy from Kerala- Karnataka border Delamppady is in the center of discussion in the football world.

A video of Maharuf’s playing football in a muddy ground filled with water has given him the ‘star’ value. The video which shows his tactics in outnumbering the defenders and securing a goal has become viral.

Former Kerala Balsters player Ian Hume, Holland Walvigic Club player Hans Mulder, and Kerala Blasters team all come forward praising Maharuf. Kerala Blasters urged that the boy must be given proper training and clubs must come forward for that.