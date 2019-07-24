KeralaLatest News

Kreupasanam Director Claims he has Stopped Distributing the Paper. But is it true?

Jul 24, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Kreupasanam Marian Retreat Centre is a  Christian faith healing centre which has shot itself to controversies for the supernatural powers they claim. Plenty of videos have gone popular on Internet where people ‘explain’ the kind of magical effects they had in their life after they signed up for the healing process.

A lot of people visit this centre seeking treatment for their disease while allegations of Kreupasanam being a religious conversion centre are also on the rise, but in an interview given to Janam TV, Kreupasanam director Father V.P Joesph denied such allegations.

“If somebody said so(allegations of religious conversion) it is wrong. If you see our recent videos of the beneficiaries explaining the magical effects of Kreupasanam, we try and make sure as much as possible that we are not involving non-christian believers” he said.

But a few of the recent videos which have emerged actually contradicts his claim. A few of them beneficiaries claim to be Hindu, one even say that he came from a Nair family and only after joining Kreupasanam he understood how to treat God.

V.P Joseph also said that Kreupasanam papers are not distributed in hospitals anymore.

“We have stopped it. If the patient gets a message of peace while he is in the hospital, it will be a relief for him. In that sense, we have distributed the papers, but no canvassing” he added.

But the channel also showed a video that contradicts this claim where a man who came to distribuite Kreupasanam papers was cornered by a group of women, telling him that they won’t allow religious conversion.

