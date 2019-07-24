Many people are interested in adopting the dog abandoned in the name of ‘love’

Many people came expressing interest in adopting the dog which was abandoned by its owner for ‘love’ with another dog.

Sreedvi.S.Karhta who now takes care of the dog said that many people have come forward to adopt the dog. The decision to give dog will take after examining whether the dog is pregnant or not. It will not be given to people with business interests. This is a crime like abandoning children, she said.

In the capital city of the state, Thiruvananthapuram, an owner has abandoned pet pomeranian dog on the street accusing that the dog has an illicit relation between another dog. People for Animal member Shammeem has got a phone call on Sunday night that a pomeranian dog straying near Anayara World market. The dog declined to take food given by the locals.

Shameem took the dog and when checked it he found a letter in hidden the lash of the dog. It is written the note that the dog is a good one, only barks and has not bitten anyone in the last three years. Take only a little food. But he abandoned this dog only because of having a relationship with another dog.