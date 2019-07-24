KeralaLatest News

Must declare 10 years moratorium to campus politics: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Jul 24, 2019, 02:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Internationally acclaimed Indian filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said that must renounce union activities in the campuses for next ten years. He said this while addressing a program organized by a cultural organization of Congress.

Students are made the weapon of political parties, Adoor accused. The government must declare a 10-year moratorium for campus politics for the next ten years. The campus politics has been destructed up to it’s maximum. It can not be cleaned anymore. The only way left is to give up it, Adoor said.

Political parties create suicide attackers by using students. Political parties must give up this said Malayalam novelist Perumbadavam Sreedharan.

Tags

Related Articles

Social media trolls Army’s claims about footprints of ‘Yeti’

May 1, 2019, 12:46 pm IST

You Won’t Believe at What Price this Painting Was Sold!

Oct 2, 2018, 11:07 pm IST
UAE

Nipah virus : UAE issues Kerala travel warning

May 25, 2018, 06:00 pm IST

PM Modi inculcated Gandhian values in his governance says A P Abdullakutty

May 28, 2019, 06:28 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close