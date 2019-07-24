Must declare 10 years moratorium to campus politics: Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Internationally acclaimed Indian filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan said that must renounce union activities in the campuses for next ten years. He said this while addressing a program organized by a cultural organization of Congress.

Students are made the weapon of political parties, Adoor accused. The government must declare a 10-year moratorium for campus politics for the next ten years. The campus politics has been destructed up to it’s maximum. It can not be cleaned anymore. The only way left is to give up it, Adoor said.

Political parties create suicide attackers by using students. Political parties must give up this said Malayalam novelist Perumbadavam Sreedharan.