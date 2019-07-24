“Pakistan still has about 30,000 to 40,000 militants who have been trained and fought in Afghanistan or Kashmir”, says Imran Khan

The Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Kahn confessed that the country still has about 30,000 to 40,000 militants who have been trained and fought in Afghanistan or Kashmir. He revealed this in a function at the US. The Pakistan Prime Minister who is in an official tour in the US also claimed that until his party came into power nobody acted against them.

The former government did not have the political will to act against the militants. He also admitted that Jaish -e Mohammed which is headquartered at Pakistan is operating in India. Around 40 various militant groups are operating in Pakistan. The former government did not take any action against them. They also did not reveal facts truthfully to the US, the Pak premier accused.