‘Senior players were laughing after defeats’ accuses former team captain

Jul 24, 2019, 04:11 pm IST
Afghanistan cricket team former captain Gulbadin Naib has raised serious allegations against the senior player of the team. Naib was sacked from the captaincy after the team faced shameful defeat in the ICC World Cup.

Afghanistan has lost all the nine matches in the group level. Naib accused that the senior players in the team has not supported him and were deliberately not played well.

He said that ” We depend mostly on seniors in the cricket world cup, but they were deliberately not performing, not giving attention to me, they were laughing instead of being sad after defeats and even not looking at me when asked to bowl. A sports journalist has quoted Naib saying this.

Naib was selected the captain of the team just before the World cup after the world cup he was sacked Rashid Khan was appointed as the skipper.

