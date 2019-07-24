Shopkeeper Blames Gujarat MLA For a Reason You Won’t Imagine

Gujarat Congress MLA Poonambhai Parmar was probably very confident that Congress would win in the 2017 assembly elections at Gujarat that he ordered about 2000 kgs of namkeen from a shopkeeper named Amithbhai Rana. As it turned out, Congress came only second best and the MLA allegedly did not settle the dues which amount to Rs 4,75,000.

The shopkeeper, having found no other way, has written a letter to the MLA asking him to clear dues of 2000 kgs of Chavana(a savoury Gujarati snack). He says that the snack was purchased at 65/kg and as per bill no. 507 dated 29th November 2017, the MLA owes him Rs 4,75,000.

The shopkeeper reveals that a payment of Rs 2 lakhs was made in April 2019 with a promise to pay the rest in the next 2-3 months. He said that his financial position is so weak that he cannot even pay the fees of his schoolchildren and if his issue is not resolved, he will have no other go but to sit on a fast outside the Congress MLA’s house.