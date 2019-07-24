KeralaLatest News

This is what Pinarayi Vijayan has to say about the recent allegations about PSC

Jul 24, 2019, 03:08 pm IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says that there is a conscious attempt to destroy the credibility of PSC. This is part of an agenda which is against all constitutional institutions. There was false propaganda regarding the culprits in University College conflicts getting into rank list. The reality was another. Any reasonable criticism will be received with an open heart. If rectification is necessary government will go for that.

The government is trying to fulfill its promises.  Some people are making obstacles for the good intention as well as they try to destroy PSC. 1.10 lakh recruitments were made through PSC during this term of the government. Kerala PSC is a model for any other PSC in the nation. In many other states there is a parallel board working for recruitment.

He said that the police action against Eldho Abraham MLA was unfortunate. Any student organisation could work in the University campus provided they have support from the students. It is a right of the students. He also criticized the attempt to move the University College to another place.

