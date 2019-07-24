Trump’s Claim on Kashmir Mediation: Congress Leader Forgets What Jawaharlal Nehru Did While Blaming the Indian Govt. Check this Out

Donald Trump had made a claim that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi had requested U.S intervention in Kashmir issue, a claim that India had rejected, but opposition in the nation continue to use it as a political weapon. Congress had raised the issue in Loksabha and Congress’ communication in-charge Randeep Surjewala made a tweet yesterday that India has never accepted third party mediation in Jammu and Kashmir. Well, it seems Randeep has got his history wrong.

“India has never accepted third party mediation in Jammu & Kashmir! To ask a foreign power to mediate in J&K by PM Modi is a sacrilegious betrayal of country’s interests” he wrote on Twitter.

What Randeep forgot or chose to ignore is the fact that it was Jawaharlal Nehru had requested UN intervention to broker peace as early as Jan 1, 1948, when the Army was still in the thick of operations. A lot of people in the nation feels that India should have been allowed to recapture the entire Kashmir instead of Nehru trying to take the matter to the UN.

The UN-brokered a ‘ceasefire’. Kashmir has never been peaceful since.