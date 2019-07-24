Latest NewsGulf

You can reach Sharjah from Dubai in just 8 minutes driving; Tripoli street opens today: Video

Jul 24, 2019, 06:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has informed that passengers can reach Sharjah from Dubai in lesser time. The travel distance between the two emirates has lessened as the Tripoli Street up-gradation has over and the road is set to open. The road will be opened to passengers from tomorrow.

The 12-kilometre long traffic corridor will cut the transit time between the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road to just about eight minutes. It will also be hoped to reduce the travel time between the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and the Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road by 64% that is from 11 to 4.5 minutes.

The corridor will improve traffic safety and increase the traffic flow to about 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The completed road works stretched 6.5km from the Tripoli-Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road junction (near Mirdif City Centre) to the Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road, extending about 5.3km up to Emirates Road in three lanes in each direction.

Tags

Related Articles

Bollywood Actresses and the Designers who make actresses the beauty queens they are

Jan 10, 2018, 06:08 pm IST

IPL 2018: Fightable total for Virat’s RCB: MI lost early wickets

May 1, 2018, 10:24 pm IST
FLOOD

Former Ministers Slam Kerala Govt’s Dam Management

Sep 4, 2018, 01:28 pm IST

Aloo Gobi Masala: Recipe

Oct 28, 2018, 02:31 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close