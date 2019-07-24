You can reach Sharjah from Dubai in just 8 minutes driving; Tripoli street opens today: Video

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has informed that passengers can reach Sharjah from Dubai in lesser time. The travel distance between the two emirates has lessened as the Tripoli Street up-gradation has over and the road is set to open. The road will be opened to passengers from tomorrow.

.@RTA_dubai is set to open the Tripoli Road Improvement Project tomorrow. The improved traffic corridor cuts the transit time of the 12km in distance between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road to just about 8 minutes. #Dubai https://t.co/VzEPpCajWf pic.twitter.com/zAa0ansYQo — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 23, 2019

The 12-kilometre long traffic corridor will cut the transit time between the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road to just about eight minutes. It will also be hoped to reduce the travel time between the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and the Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road by 64% that is from 11 to 4.5 minutes.

We are opening tomorrow Wednesday (24/07/2019), Tripoli Road Improvement Project tomorrow; the improved traffic corridor cuts the transit time of the 12 km distance between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road to just about 8 minutes. pic.twitter.com/cfVeE1CWRf — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 23, 2019

The corridor will improve traffic safety and increase the traffic flow to about 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

The project stretches 6.5 km from Tripoli-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road junction (nearby Mirdif City Centre) to Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road and extends further about 5.3km up to Emirates Road in three lanes in each direction. pic.twitter.com/NVl2vImLfb — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 23, 2019

