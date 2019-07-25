Latest NewsIndia

Akbaruddin Owaisi says RSS Has Not yet Recovered From the Speech he Made Years Ago

Jul 25, 2019, 10:00 am IST
Less than a minute

Akbaruddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) leader and brother of Asaduddin Owaisi,  on Tuesday said that RSS is still to recover from the ’15 minutes’ speech he made in 2012.

Back then, Akbaruddin Owaisi had said that if the police were removed for fifteen minutes, it would be enough to balance the Hindu-Muslim ratio. On Tuesday he was addressing a gathering and said:

“Nobody from RSS or Bajrang Dal can even touch our hair and remember, people scares those who get scared easily. And the world fears the person who knows how to scare them. Why do they hate Akbaruddin Owaisi? because they have not been able to recover from my 15-minute speech. A single blow of a blacksmith is equal to a hundred blows of a goldsmith” he said.

The leader also exhorted the people to unite and defeat BJP. He said it’s okay if AIMIM doesn’t win, but that it is important to defeat BJP.

Tags

Related Articles

Why KSRTC Stopped its Services to Chennai While Private Makes Huge Profit in the Same Route?

Apr 27, 2019, 11:42 am IST

Kerala in CNN Travel’s 19 places to visit in 2019

Feb 3, 2019, 11:09 pm IST

US satellites found the renewed activity at the North Korean factory

Jul 31, 2018, 06:14 pm IST

Bigboss winner to play lead in Friday Film House’s new film

Jun 17, 2019, 11:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close