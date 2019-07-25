Akbaruddin Owaisi says RSS Has Not yet Recovered From the Speech he Made Years Ago

Akbaruddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) leader and brother of Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday said that RSS is still to recover from the ’15 minutes’ speech he made in 2012.

Back then, Akbaruddin Owaisi had said that if the police were removed for fifteen minutes, it would be enough to balance the Hindu-Muslim ratio. On Tuesday he was addressing a gathering and said:

“Nobody from RSS or Bajrang Dal can even touch our hair and remember, people scares those who get scared easily. And the world fears the person who knows how to scare them. Why do they hate Akbaruddin Owaisi? because they have not been able to recover from my 15-minute speech. A single blow of a blacksmith is equal to a hundred blows of a goldsmith” he said.

The leader also exhorted the people to unite and defeat BJP. He said it’s okay if AIMIM doesn’t win, but that it is important to defeat BJP.