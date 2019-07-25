Latest NewsInternational

Britain’s new PM Boris Johnson appoints Indian-origin Home minister

Jul 25, 2019, 07:00 am IST
Less than a minute

Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Indian-origin politician Priti Patel as Home Secretary.

The 47-year-old who was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Witham in Essex since 2010 and has played a leading role in Boris Johnson’s leadership campaign, takes over from Sajid Javid, who has been appointed Chancellor by the Prime Minister.

Javid, who was in the prime ministerial race, will be replacing Philip Hammond, who resigned in protest against the election of Johnson as the PM.

Patel has supported Johnson’s bid for an early Brexit.

She was sacked by Theresa May in 2017 for breaching the ministerial code after holding unauthorized meetings with Israeli politicians.

Johnson also named Brexit hardliner Dominic Raab the Foreign Secretary.

Raab, 45, was also named as Johnson’s effective deputy. He had resigned as Brexit minister in May’s government last year objecting to the divorce deal struck with Brussels, saying it offered too many compromises.

Tags

Related Articles

Helicopter crash: Saudi prince killed near Yemen border

Nov 6, 2017, 07:40 am IST

Opposition Parties will Move Vote of No-Confidence Motion Tomorrow in Session: Reveals Congress Leader

Jul 17, 2018, 11:02 pm IST

Former Minister of Kerala has passed away

Nov 29, 2017, 12:25 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Sheikh Hasina on electoral victory

Dec 31, 2018, 01:01 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close