Did not pay for the tea and snacks: Social media trolls Youth Congress

A man who wons the canteen in the Thiruvanathapuram press club has complained that Youth Congress activists who came for the secretariat march have did not pay the money for the tea and snacks that they have eaten. This has become ‘ hot subject’ for social media trolls.

The hotel owner complained many Youth Congress and KSU worker s came into the canteen and have tea and snacks when asked for the money they said ‘Annan ( brother) will give cash’.

But when the canteen owner looks outside to the see the brother he could not identify anyone as everybody has been wearing the same dress. After hu put shutter to his canteen.

Later on today the SFI activists have paid the money for the canteen owner to humiliate their opponents.