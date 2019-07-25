Latest NewsIndia

Hundreds of Muslim girls,women join BJP after being inspired by Modi Govt’s stand on Triple Talaq

Jul 25, 2019, 11:28 am IST
Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s stand on triple talaq, a large number of Muslim girls and women on Wednesday took membership of BJP in Hyderabad. This comes amid the BJP’s ongoing membership drive being conducted in various parts of Hyderabad including Dabeerpura and Yakutpura.

Speaking to ANI about the membership drive, BJP leader and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said: “In Hyderabad, BJP is conducting membership drive in Dabeerpura and Yakutpura areas, wherein hundreds of Muslim girls and women participated and took party’s membership. Even B.Tech graduates from the Muslim community have taken membership.

“He said these Muslim women are impressed with BJP’s stand on triple talaq and other schemes implemented by the Modi government. “A few Muslim women said they liked Beti Padhao Beti Bachao scheme and also the scholarship scheme provided by the Centre. The Central government has also set up a skill development centre for Muslims,” Dattatreya said.

