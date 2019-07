Japan Open Badminton: P.V.Sindhu, Sai Praneeth enter quarter-finals

In badminton, India’s ace players P.V.Sindhu and B.Sai Praneeth entered the quarter-finals of the Japan Open Badminton tournament.

The Olympics silver medalist Sindhu defeated Japanese player Aya Ohori 11-21,21-10,21-13 in women’s singles. Sindhu will face Japanese player Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu has earlier lost Yamaguchi in Indonesian Open.

In men’s single, India’s B.Sain Praneeth defeated Japanese player Kanta Tsuneyama 21-13,21-16. Sai Praneeth will face Indonesia’s Tommy Sugiarto.

But another Indian player H.S.Pranoy has lost to Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke 9-21,15-21.