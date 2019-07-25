Latest NewsIndia

Karnataka speaker disqualifies MLA’s who withdraw support to government

Jul 25, 2019, 09:10 pm IST
K.R.Ramesh Kumar, the speaker of Karnataka Assembly has disqualified three MLA’s. The speaker has disqualified independent MLA R.Shankar and Congress MLA’s Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumatalli. He informed that these MLA’s can not contest elections till the term of this house is complete that is up to May 2023.

The Congress- JDS alliance government has stepped out as it failed in the confidence motion. 15 Congress MLA’s has withdrawn their support fro the government earlier.

The speaker has said he has understood that the MLA’s resignations were not voluntary and genuine. He disqualified them under Schedule 10 of the anti-defection law.

