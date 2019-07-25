Karnataka speaker disqualifies MLA’s who withdraw support to government

K.R.Ramesh Kumar, the speaker of Karnataka Assembly has disqualified three MLA’s. The speaker has disqualified independent MLA R.Shankar and Congress MLA’s Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumatalli. He informed that these MLA’s can not contest elections till the term of this house is complete that is up to May 2023.
Speaker #RameshKumar disqualifies 3 MLA’s, R Shankar, Ramesh Jarkiholi & Mahesh Kumatalli for the entire term of the present Karnataka Vidhana Sabha.
Wholeheartedly welcome the verdict.#VictoryForDemocracy
— Dinesh Gundu Rao / ?????? ????????? (@dineshgrao) July 25, 2019
The Congress- JDS alliance government has stepped out as it failed in the confidence motion. 15 Congress MLA’s has withdrawn their support fro the government earlier.
Karnataka assembly speaker KR Ramesh Kumar: Independent MLA R Shankar has been disqualified pic.twitter.com/A2HtmhVVio
— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
The speaker has said he has understood that the MLA’s resignations were not voluntary and genuine. He disqualified them under Schedule 10 of the anti-defection law.
Bengaluru: A meeting between caretaker Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy, concludes. Congress MLA Soumya Reddy was also present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/Qmse6cbE4S
— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
