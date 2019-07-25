The GST officials have arrested a man for GST fraud. Aliasagar Vhaidali aged 31 and residing at Ahemdabad in Gujarat was arrested by the Preventive Wing of the Central GST Ahmedabad-south Commissionerate for his alleged involvement in illegally utilizing and passing Input Tax Credit of Rs.129.92 crore.

He availed worng Input Tax Credit on bogus invoices without the recipet of goods. He also further issued bogus invoices for Rs.846.58 crore without supplying the good, facilitating wrong availment and utilization of input tax credit by other companies.

He has created and managed 61 fake firms. The entire chain of transactions – purchase, and sale of goods- was in paers. He was remanded in judicial custody by a court.