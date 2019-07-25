NCP president Sachin Ahir joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai NCP president Sachin Ahir on Thursday joined Shiv Sena in presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Before joining Shiv Sena, Ahir met Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray at Shiv Sena’s office. Ahir’s decision is a big blow for Nationalist Congress Party because he was a senior leader of the party. It may be recalled that Ahir was a minister when Congress-NCP government was in power in Maharashtra from 2009-2014.

Ahir comes from Worli in Mumbai and was believed to be very close to NCP chief Pawar. Experts maintain that Ahir’s decision to join Shiv Sena is set to affect the prospects of both NCP and Congress in upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra.