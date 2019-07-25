Priyanka Gandhi says “ No” to Congress chief post ; See the name list for post

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reportedly refused to don the mantle of Congress chief, said reports on Wednesday.Sources told a leading portal that Priyanka said she would rather continue to serve the party in her current role than take the top job. If only she did, she would be starting from where her brother Rahul left off.

Rahul had volunteered to give up the post in May itself, days after his party’s debacle in Lok Sabha elections. He had also categorically said, “leave my sister out of it”.

The drama to convince him to not relinquish the party President’s post came to a nought after over a month of cajoling and Congress leaders across the country continued to give up their posts in order to pressure Rahul. But nothing came of that.

The party then turned to his sibling, hoping to be able to convince her as senior leaders believe party workers will accept only a Gandhi chief.

Sources also told the portal that senior Congress leaders took a vote of state leaders, chief ministers and members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). As it turns out, there were seven names to choose from: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sushilkumar Shinde, Digvijaya Singh, Kumari Selja, Mukul Wasnik, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

However, the party failed to arrive at a consensus.