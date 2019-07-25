Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict gets parole for daughter’s wedding

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been released on one month parole from the Vellore central prison. This is the first time when she has granted 30-day parole in her 28-year-long incarceration. She was granted parole after she argued in person that she needed the time to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.
