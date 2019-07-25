Latest NewsIndia

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict gets parole for daughter’s wedding

Jul 25, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Less than a minute

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been released on one month parole from the Vellore central prison. This is the first time when she has granted 30-day parole in her 28-year-long incarceration. She was granted parole after she argued in person that she needed the time to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian female singers who are more beautiful than Bollywood actresses : See Pics

Dec 29, 2018, 11:30 pm IST

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan stepped out in a simple white dress: See Pics

Jan 15, 2019, 10:14 pm IST

Amidst Lucifer’s Success, Here is a Bad News For Mohanlal Fans

Apr 3, 2019, 06:59 am IST
womens-commission-chief-takes-dig-men-cannot-even-handle-jeans

Women’s commission chief takes a dig at men “who cannot even handle their jeans.”

Mar 9, 2018, 12:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close