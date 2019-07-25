Saudi gets jail and lashes for breaking expats teeth

A Criminal Court in Dammam in Saudi Arabia has sentenced a Saudi citizen for beating a nine-year-old boy.

The court has sentenced him for one month in jail, a fine of Saudi Riyal 126,000 and 50 whip lashes to be applied at once. He has kicked from the back of the expat boy when his favorite team Brazil lost to Belgium in the FIFA football world cup in Russia in July last year.

The incident occurred in Al-Faiha district. Both the victim and accused were watching the match in a big screen. As Brazil lost the match the boy teased the Saudi man and he kicked him from the back and the boy fell down and hit in an iron fence and lost his teeth and bruised his gum and lips.