BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister today

BJP Karnataka State Unit Chief BS Yeddyurappa arrived at the residence of Governor Vajubhai Vala at 10 AM on Friday. BS Yeddyurappa staked claim to form government during his meeting with the Governor, said reports.

Yeddurrappa is insistant on taking the chief minister’s oath today, on Friday evening itself, said people close to the development.

After meeting the Governor, Yeddyurappa declared that he will be taking oath as chief minister today, Friday evening at 6 PM. The Congress-JD(S) government led by HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote in the assembly on Tuesday.