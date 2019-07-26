Latest NewsIndia

Doctor arrested for allegedly raping nurse at hospital

Jul 26, 2019, 10:14 am IST
Less than a minute

A doctor was arrested here on the charges of allegedly raping a nurse, Hyderabad Police said on Thursday.”Two days ago we received a complaint from a 30-year-old woman stating that she is working as a nurse in a private hospital in Chandrayangutta area and there she got to know a doctor MA Aleem Uddin. Later an illicit relationship developed between them after the doctor promised to marry her,” the Police here said.

According to Police, in the last few days, the doctor started to ignore the complainant and later on did not fulfilled the promise of marrying her. The nurse alleged that the doctor made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.Accordingly, a case under section 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the Chandrayangutta police station.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial remand.

Tags

Related Articles

Unda Movie: Mammootty express gratitude to audience

Jun 16, 2019, 05:46 pm IST
cpim-bjp-tripura

Tripura Exit Poll results challenged by this latest Survey

Feb 28, 2018, 02:42 pm IST

Zainab rape murder case: key suspects arrested

Jan 21, 2018, 07:20 am IST

Free Taxi rides for the Hundred Lucky tourists

Mar 18, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close