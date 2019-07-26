Doctor arrested for allegedly raping nurse at hospital

A doctor was arrested here on the charges of allegedly raping a nurse, Hyderabad Police said on Thursday.”Two days ago we received a complaint from a 30-year-old woman stating that she is working as a nurse in a private hospital in Chandrayangutta area and there she got to know a doctor MA Aleem Uddin. Later an illicit relationship developed between them after the doctor promised to marry her,” the Police here said.

According to Police, in the last few days, the doctor started to ignore the complainant and later on did not fulfilled the promise of marrying her. The nurse alleged that the doctor made physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.Accordingly, a case under section 376 (Rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in the Chandrayangutta police station.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and sent to judicial remand.