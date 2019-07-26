‘Land of Musa and Burhan Wani’ Omar Abdulla eulogizes Terrorists. Check Out What he Said

Days after praising Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan for not being egoistic, Omar Abdullah has now eulogized terrorists at a rally in Tral, a town, sub-district and a notified area committee in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was addressing a rally at Tral and he called the place “the land of Musa and Burhan Wani.”(as reported bt Times Now). He also said that people should not boycott polls and if they do, they are in danger of having a BJP MLA from Tral.

There’s danger in boycotting polls. If there’s a boycott, then like what happened in parliamentary polls will happen in assembly polls too,there’ll be a BJP MLA from Tral from where Burhan Wani&Zakir Musa belonged.They(BJP)have their eyes on some constituencies here” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Wani, a terrorist belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed by security forces in 2016 in Kokernag area of Anantnag district while Zakir Musa, chief of Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind was neutralised by the Armed Forces in an encounter on May 23, 2019.