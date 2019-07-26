Latest NewsIndia

On Kargil Day, Indian Army Chief has a Message For Pakistan

Jul 26, 2019, 09:16 pm IST
It was Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday(July 26th)-a day celebrated every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in Kargil War. Twenty years after India’s success Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has send a warning to Pakistan.

You will get a bloodier nose if it chose to repeat Kargil-like misadventure, Rawat told Pakistan.

“Don’t do it. Misadventures are normally not repeated. You will get a bloodier nose next time,” he said in a press conference when asked to articulate his message to Pakistan on the 20th anniversary of India’s victory in the Kargil war.

