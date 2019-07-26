Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s film ‘Chola’ to premiere at Venice film festival

Award winning Malayalam film maker Sanal Kuamr Sasidharan’s new film ‘Chola’ starring Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan has been selected fos premiere at the Venice international Film Festival. The Red Carpet premiering of the film at the Venice festival will attended by joju, Nimisha, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, Sijo Vadakkan and Shaji Mathew.

The Venice International Film Festival will be held at Lido island from August 28 to September 7. Chola is competing in the Orizzonti section. Chola is the third film to be screened at the world’s oldest film festival. Earlier Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s ‘Mathilukal’, and ‘Nizhalkkuthu’ were screened. Venice Film Festival is one of the ‘Big Three’ film festival alongside with Cannes Film Festival and Berlin Film Festival.

Nimisha and Joju have bagged the Kerala state film awards for the film. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has also won special jury mention for direction.