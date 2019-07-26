Latest NewsIndia

Triple Talaq Bill : “If women empowerment is aim, take all BJP women MPs to Sabarimala in aircraft”,says Asaduddin Owaisi

Jul 26, 2019, 07:04 am IST


Opposing The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill with all his might, Hyderabad Member Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday took a potshot at the ruling dispensation for what he said showing ‘double standards’ on law making and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take all women BJP MPs to Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

“Please take all BJP women MPs to Sabarimala in a special aircraft,’ the AIMIM lawmaker said while participating in the debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

His reference to Sabarimala temple seeks to slam BJP government for avoiding making a law to allow entry of women devotees to the temple despite the Supreme Court to that effect.

