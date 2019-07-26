V.A Sreekumar Menon Team up With Mohanlal Again

Mohanlal fans were not particularly impressed with Odiyan- director V.A Sreekumar Menon’s debut venture as a film director. The movie had created a lot of hype but did not live up to it for a lot of fans, but the film eventually managed to be a box office success. The duo has teamed up again, but this time not for a movie as Sreekumar Menon is returning to his familiar territory- ad films.

It was an advertisement for ‘MyG’ that Sreekumar Menon teamed up with the legendary actor.

“A shoot with Mohanlal after a gap. This time for an ad for MyG. Shoot with Mohanlal is always enjoyable. The 3 hours of shoot felt like 3 minutes. I consider the care and love I get from him as a fortune” he wrote on Facebook(Translation)

