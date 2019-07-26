Latest NewsSports

Yuvraj Singh walks back to pavilion despite being Not out during Global T20 first match : Watch Video

Jul 26, 2019, 10:39 am IST
Less than a minute

Yuvraj Singh started his Global T20 Canada campaign on Thursday. During the opening clash of the T20 league between Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights, Yuvraj could only manage to score a patchy 14 off 27 deliveries before he was stumped out. Making his debut since retiring from all forms of cricket (international and domestic), Yuvraj’s dismissal was nothing short of bizarre as he was unlucky to be given out.

The star Indian all-rounder attempted a big heave towards long-on off during Rizwan Cheema’s over. He stepped out on a swinging delivery only to get a small nick of it and the wicketkeeper too failed to collect it. However, the keeper dropped the ball on to the stumps which promoted the leg-umpire to rule out the decision in favour of bowling side. Later, the TV replays clearly showed that Yuvraj was still in the crease but the batsman had already walked off the field.

Tags

Related Articles

China-US ties affected by some negative factors: Xi to Trump

Jul 3, 2017, 12:41 pm IST

From SRK to Sunny Leone: How much cost to invite them in your party

Nov 14, 2017, 08:13 pm IST

Disha Patani stunned everyone in Denim-on-Denim Look: See Pic

Nov 26, 2018, 10:02 am IST

PM Modi, Amit Shah using money in Karnataka,says Siddaramaiah

Jul 9, 2019, 02:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close