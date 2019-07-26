Yuvraj Singh walks back to pavilion despite being Not out during Global T20 first match : Watch Video

Yuvraj Singh started his Global T20 Canada campaign on Thursday. During the opening clash of the T20 league between Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights, Yuvraj could only manage to score a patchy 14 off 27 deliveries before he was stumped out. Making his debut since retiring from all forms of cricket (international and domestic), Yuvraj’s dismissal was nothing short of bizarre as he was unlucky to be given out.

The star Indian all-rounder attempted a big heave towards long-on off during Rizwan Cheema’s over. He stepped out on a swinging delivery only to get a small nick of it and the wicketkeeper too failed to collect it. However, the keeper dropped the ball on to the stumps which promoted the leg-umpire to rule out the decision in favour of bowling side. Later, the TV replays clearly showed that Yuvraj was still in the crease but the batsman had already walked off the field.