10,000 more soldiers deployed in Kashmir

The Union government has decided to deploy 10,000 soldiers (100 company) in Jammu and Kashmir to enforce the anti-terrorist activites. The union government ordered to deply troops just after the National Security Advisor Ajith Doval’s Kashmir visit. By this move, the government aims to maintain the law and order and to strengthen the anti-insurgency operations.

The soliders will deplyed in the various parts of the state by flights. Earlier 100 company soldiers have been deployed after Jamaat-e-Islami was banned in the state. Around 40,000 soldiers were deployed for the safety of Amarnath pilgrims.

This MHA communique regarding deployment of additional 100 Coys of CAPF is fueling huge anxiety in Kashmir. No one knows why this sudden mobilization of forces is being done. Rumor is that something sinister is about to happen. Article 35a? It is going to be a long night. pic.twitter.com/kvFH5gMaEb — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) July 26, 2019

50 Company of Central Reserve Police Forece(CRPF), 30 companies of SSB and 10 companies each of BSF and ITBP will be deployed.