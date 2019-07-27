Latest NewsIndia

10,000 more soldiers deployed in Kashmir

Jul 27, 2019, 07:50 pm IST
The Union government has decided to deploy 10,000 soldiers (100 company) in Jammu and Kashmir to enforce the anti-terrorist activites. The union government ordered to deply troops just after the National Security Advisor Ajith Doval’s Kashmir visit. By this move, the government aims to maintain the law and order and to strengthen the anti-insurgency operations.

The soliders will deplyed in the various parts of the state by flights. Earlier 100 company soldiers have been deployed after Jamaat-e-Islami was banned in the state. Around 40,000 soldiers were deployed for the safety of Amarnath pilgrims.

50 Company of Central Reserve Police Forece(CRPF), 30 companies of SSB and 10 companies each of BSF and ITBP will be deployed.

