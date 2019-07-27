Antony Vargheese to debut in Tamil; star alongside Vijay

Malayalam young actor Antony Vargheese to debut in Tamil film. It is reported that Antony Vargheese will act in a Tamil film with Tamil superstar Vijay. Antony Vargheese will play the villain opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the new film directed by Lokesh Kanakraj. The film will be a ganster thriller. Vijay has apporved the film afterr reading the script. The first film directed by lokesh ‘Managaram’ was recived cxrtical acclaim.

Meanwhile, Antony Vargheese is busy with four new Malayalam films. His latest film ‘Jallikkettu’ directed by Lijo Jose Pallisherry’ will be released soon.