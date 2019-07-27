CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Antony Vargheese to debut in Tamil; star alongside Vijay

Jul 27, 2019, 07:16 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayalam young actor Antony Vargheese to debut in Tamil film. It is reported that Antony Vargheese will act in a Tamil film with Tamil superstar Vijay. Antony Vargheese will play the villain opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the new film directed by Lokesh Kanakraj. The film will be a ganster thriller. Vijay has apporved the film afterr reading the script. The first film directed by lokesh ‘Managaram’ was recived cxrtical acclaim.

Meanwhile, Antony Vargheese is busy with four new Malayalam films. His latest film ‘Jallikkettu’ directed by Lijo Jose Pallisherry’ will be released soon.

Tags

Related Articles

Pulwama Terror Attack: Film crew offer tributes to the martyrs

Feb 17, 2019, 10:03 pm IST

INS Vikramaditya : India’s largest warship -All you need to know

Dec 4, 2017, 10:47 pm IST

Aishwarya Rai Receives ‘First Ladies Award’ from President

Jan 22, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Vodafone cries foul

“The rule is unfair”; Vodafone CEO raises voice against new pricing

Feb 27, 2018, 09:53 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close